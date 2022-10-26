Sports Notebook: Unique T-shirts

Among others, there was one particular neat and unique T-shirt design on sale at this year’s Virginia High School League Girls State Open golf tournament at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton.

On the back of the gray shirts were the names of each of the 43 players in the field, listed under the name of their high schools. If there were more than one player from the same school – like the four from local Langley High – the names were grouped together.

The schools were listed in alphabetical order from top to bottom in four rows. Abingdon High from deep in the Shenandoah Valley was listed first, with Western Albemarle near Charlottesville last.

Interestingly, under Western Albemarle was where the very last name on the shirt was listed. She was last there, but certainly not least in the tourney. That name was of two-time champion Elsie MacCleery. The Western Albemarle golfer shot a 2-under 70 to win this year’s Girls Open title by a single stroke.

Some school names – unfamiliar in Northern Virginia – were listed on the shirt like Castlewood, Hickory, Nottoway, Warhill, Floyd County, Louisa County, Rockbridge County and Prince Edward County.

The T-shirts were must buys for the golfers and sold quickly. Some players purchased the shirts and put them on very soon after completing their rounds.

“It’s so neat to have a shirt like this that lists your own name,” one of the players said.

Indeed.

– Dave Facinoli

