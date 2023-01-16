Sports Notebook: Two winning teams

The season opened for the Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen in boys high-school basketball action when the neighborhood rivals met in Vienna in what was the first game for each to tipoff the 2022-23 campaign.

The Nov. 29 contest on a Tuesday evening was close throughout, action packed, intensely played, was fun to watch and memorable. Marshall fell behind, then slowly rallied to win, 46-45, behind a pressure defense. Then, some of the Statesmens’ students stormed the visitor’s court. Each team wanted to win badly, not losing bragging rights to a big rival. It also was evident from that outing that each team would probably have good seasons.

That has proven true.

Since that opener, each squad continues to win. When this week began, both were atop their respective districts with undefeated records. Marshall was 5-0 in the Liberty District and Madison 2-0 and tied for first in the Concorde.

Sponsored

Marshall had a 13-2 overall mark and Madison was 10-4.

Darn. The two are not scheduled to meet again, unfortunately, during the regular season. Hopefully, though, a rematch will occur during the upcoming 6D North Region tournament, in which each should qualify to participate. Fingers crossed.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net