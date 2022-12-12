Sports Notebook: Top seed champs

All six of the Virginia High School League football teams that won state-tournament championships on Saturday, Dec. 10 were top seeds in their preceding region tourneys, and five of the winners finished with perfect 15-0 records.

Only the Class 1 champion Riverheads Gladiators of Staunton did not have an undefeated mark. They were 12-1.

Also, all six winners scored a lot of points in state-tournament title games and won by wide margins.

Starting in the largest enrollment’s Class 6, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles won their final 48-14, over James Madison.

In Class 5, the Highland Springs Springers near Richmond won the final 33-19 over Maury.

The Class 4 champion Dinwiddie Generals, located south of Richmond, were victorious, 65-20, in the title tilt over Kettle Run.

The Phoebus Phantoms from Hampton were 48-7 winners over Heritage in the Class 3 final.

The Graham G-Men of Bluefield won 34-7 in Class 2 over Central Woodstock.

In Class 1, Riverheads captured the championship game, 49-27, over George Wythe.

So there were no state champion Cinderella stories this fall in VHSL football.

– by Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net