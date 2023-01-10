Sports Notebook: Swim and Dive season

The wintertime high-school swimming and diving regular season, kind of like track and field, flies under the radar a bit until postseason meets begin. In the case of swim and dive, that’s Jan. 25 for public-school teams, not far away.

One private-school league holds its championship meet as early as Jan. 20.

By the middle of February, all of the high-school swimming is concluded, wrapping up with state meets.

So quite soon, it will start being revealed which teams will be the best of the winter campaign on the various levels.

Locally, in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, it’s a good bet that a number of high-school squad will do very well, and probably, win some post-season championships.

Very soon, we’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net