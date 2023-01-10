45.4 F
Tysons
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Swim and Dive season
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: Swim and Dive season

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
The high-school swimming and diving season is underway. (File Photo by Deb Kolt)

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

The wintertime high-school swimming and diving regular season, kind of like track and field, flies under the radar a bit until postseason meets begin. In the case of swim and dive, that’s Jan. 25 for public-school teams, not far away.

One private-school league holds its championship meet as early as Jan. 20.

By the middle of February, all of the high-school swimming is concluded, wrapping up with state meets.

So quite soon, it will start being revealed which teams will be the best of the winter campaign on the various levels.

Sponsored

Locally, in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, it’s a good bet that a number of high-school squad will do very well, and probably, win some post-season championships.

Very soon, we’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Missing Middle critics rally to ‘stop the rush’
Next article
Va. Capitol visitor center to be open for session
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Editor’s NotebookScott McCaffrey -

Editor’s Notebook: Congress not ready to cancel Bobby Lee just yet

The final score for 2022 was, believe it or not, Gen. Robert E. Lee 1, Cancel Culture 0. The general...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.