Sports Notebook: Surprise performances

There always are surprises to any sports season, and nothing is different this winter regarding the local girls and boys varsity high-school basketball campaigns.

Three local teams that are enjoying success based on last season are the McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots on the boys side and to some degree, the Flint Hill Huskies on the girls.

McLean begins this weekend’s action with nine victories and Yorktown has 10, and the squads are tied for second in the Liberty District.

Last winter, McLean won only seven times and Yorktown just five. As a result, there were unknowns and questions beginning the 2022-23 season for both teams regarding any possible success. So far so good.

Flint Hill has a new head coach this season, so that always makes any team’s potential success a question in those initial campaigns with someone new in charge. Again, so far so good, as the Huskies have an 8-1 overall record.

Also in local girls action, the Washington-Liberty Generals already have more victories than last season and the Wakefield Warriors appear en route to doing the same.

We’ll see what happens going forward.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net