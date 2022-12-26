Sports Notebook: Submit those results

We don’t make new year’s resolutions at the Sun Gazette sports department, but the staff does have an ongoing wish list for the holidays and weeks beyond.

That list is probably an unrealistic goal of for all local high-school varsity sports teams in the Sun Gazette Newspapers coverage areas be proactive in submitting game and event results to the publication regarding teams and athletes.

Unfortunately, very few teams do as much without being asked, and even when asked, many don’t consistent reply. So we say thanks so much to the Madison High School boys and girls basketball teams for consistently doing so along with the Washington-Liberty girls gymnastics squad, but very few others. Much appreciated.

It’s hard to understand the reason all such teams wouldn’t want to do the same and assign responsibilities to submit the scores, details and results to give publicity to their teams and athletes. And what’s the deal with high-school swimming and dive? Why aren’t those dual-meet results posted online in some common place to find like is the case for summer meets?

To submit that information to the Sun Gazette, here is the contact information. Email: dfacinoli@sungazete.net: Phone or text: (703) 899-7536.

There it is, all the necessary contact info. Hope to see much more submitted high-school varsity results starting now and in the new year.

– Dave Facinoli

