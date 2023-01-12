Sports Notebook: Spooky empty gyms

High-school gymnasiums are fun places to be because there always is so much going on inside those big busy and noisy rooms, and usually with many people inside, as well.

But when empty, those spacious rooms can be kind of spooky. See the photo with this blog of the empty Madison High School gym in Vienna taken an hour or so following a recent girls varsity basketball game that was played there on a school night. The lights are still on, but no one is inside. Plus, the bleachers are pushed back, making the place look even more abandoned.

Making those gyms even scarier is when they are dark and empty. At some point, the lights in that Madison gym were turned off that night. Then, empty, dark gyms aren’t much fun to be inside whatsoever.

Walking through a dark empty gym can be an unsettling experience.

But gyms are fully lighted and plenty active the majority of the time when schools are in session, and certainly fun places to be.

– Dave Facinoli

