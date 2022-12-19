Sports Notebook: So many free throws

There’s a difference between boys high-school basketball games, and sometimes girls, with and without 30-second shot clocks.

Games with such clocks often result in many more foul shots attempted. A reason is because teams’ offensive attacks in shot-clock games seem to be more of a frantic dribble-and-drive approach, with less passing and fewer plays being run or even attempted to being run.

When the shot clock reaches less than five seconds and with no other options to shoot, players often tend to lower their shoulders and drive toward the basket, hoping for a clear path to a layup and getting fouled.

Players driving into the lane often do get fouled more than when shooting jump shots. Hence, more fouls are whistled, so shot-clock games last longer and are less interesting.

Sponsored

The worst thing about watching basketball is witnessing a boring and endless parade to the foul line for a free-throw shooting contest, which more and more games have become. That happens more often with shot clocks when more shots from the floor are forced, at least in many boys high-school contests.

In one such recent shot-clock game, 48 free throws were taken. In another there were 50. That’s about 12 free throws per quarter.

How entertaining is watching that?

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net