Sports Notebook: Small tourney crowds

For some of those early games, beginning as soon as 9 a.m., at area high-school holiday basketball tournaments this week often there were few spectators, especially being workdays and all.

The bleachers behind the Potomac School Panthers’ 10:45 a.m. tourney girls contest at Falls Church High School on Dec. 28 had just two people. Maybe total there were 50 to 75 in attendance throughout the gym. And that was the second game of the morning. The first tipped off at 9 a.m.

Actually, crowds have been light at many tournament games this week, despite the tipoff time of the day or night. It’s a holiday week and people have other things to do.

Certainly there have been few student sections of any size at the games. Students just don’t attend this week. The majority of the spectators are family members of the players or other interested parties.

So getting there early to find a good seat won’t be an issue, as tournament games continue locally through today and tonight.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net