Monday, November 21, 2022
Sports Notebook: Similar looks
Sports Notebook: Similar looks

By Dave Facinoli
The color schemes of the teams the Madison Warhawks hosted in the region-tournament semifinals (Yorktown High School above) and the upcoming region final are very similar. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Don’t be confused, they are not the same team. The visiting uniforms and color schemes of the Yorktown Patriots the host Madison Warhawks defeated in a Nov. 18 region-playoff semifinal football game and the Centreville Wildcats the Warhawks will next entertain in Vienna in the region final on Saturday, Nov. 26 look very similar – white and light blue attires.

So when Centreville visits in the 6D North Region tournament final it will kind of look like deja vu all over again along the visiting sidelines at quick glance. The sleeves are very much alike.

But they are different teams.

Madison will be wearing the black and white or black and red uniforms, so there is no mistake who and where the Warhawks will be.

