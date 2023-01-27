Sports Notebook: School sports logos

Some logos are simple in design while others more elaborate and creative. But the sports logos for local high-schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are all different.

The logo shown in the photo with this blog is that of the private Potomac School in McLean. A big blue with orange trim P. Simple but effective.

The sports logo for McLean High School is similar – with a big red M and a small white C.

That of Langley High School is more involved, with a large green and gold L along with a Saxon wearing horns.

Marshall High’s might be the prettiest of all. There is a big red M trimmed in blue with five gold stars surrounding a middle graphic.

One of the Bishop O’Connell High logos is the design of a Knights’ head with the word Knights in capital blue letters.

Washington-Liberty High has a big W and L joined together.

One Wakefield High logo is a big W that is half white and half green.

Sometimes, different teams within schools have their own logos that also are creative.

For sure, there is never a shortage of creative school sports logos.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net