Friday, January 27, 2023
Sports Notebook: School sports logos
Sports Notebook
Sports Notebook: School sports logos

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
This is one of the sports logos for the Potomac School.

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

Some logos are simple in design while others more elaborate and creative. But the sports logos for local high-schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are all different.

The logo shown in the photo with this blog is that of the private Potomac School in McLean. A big blue with orange trim P. Simple but effective.

The sports logo for McLean High School is similar – with a big red M and a small white C.

That of Langley High School is more involved, with a large green and gold L along with a Saxon wearing horns.

Marshall High’s might be the prettiest of all. There is a big red M trimmed in blue with five gold stars surrounding a middle graphic.

One of the Bishop O’Connell High logos is the design of a Knights’ head with the word Knights in capital blue letters.

Washington-Liberty High has a big W and L joined together.

One Wakefield High logo is a big W that is half white and half green.

Sometimes, different teams within schools have their own logos that also are creative.

For sure, there is never a shortage of creative school sports logos.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Students advance in Regeneron competition
Warner, Kaine sign on to D.C.-statehood measure
Update: Details emerge on hospital plan for Carlin Springs Road site

VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on...
