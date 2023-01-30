38.5 F
Sports Notebook: Results too hard to find
Sports Notebook: Results too hard to find

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
Results of high-school swimming meets of all types are hard to find. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

With the sport of high-school swimming and diving being so popular in Northern Virginia with many outstanding performers, it’s very unfortunate there isn’t one Website where results of all of the meets and tournaments can be found and posted in a timely fashion, just minutes after a competition ends.

There certainly is the technology to have such a site. But there is not one, and it’s embarrassing and irresponsible for the sport in these times.

Results are posted in different places, but not every meet, or the results are posted with incomplete results, like no team scores. Or, they are never posted anywhere.

Swimming and diving needs to get with the program and keep pace with other high-school sports, with many having Websites where final results can be found quickly.

For years, it was hard to find results of high-school wrestling matches and tournaments. No more. That sport now has one outstanding Website where that info can be found.

So to those who run high-school swimming and diving in Northern Virgina, catch up with the times and someone create such a site for all swim and dive results. If those responsible don’t know how, ask for help from the summertime’s Northern Virginia Swimming League.

Results from all of those weekend meets are posted within minutes, or in a couple of hours, upon completion.

