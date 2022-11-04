Sports Notebook: Repeat champions

It’s never easy for a team to repeat as a region-tournament champion in any high-school sport because of the toughness of the competition.

Just ask the Yorktown Patriots, who did so the night of Nov. 2 by winning the 6D North Region girls field hockey tournament for the second straight time. With a target in its back this season by being the defending champions, Yorktown had a tougher go in the region tournament.

The Patriots finished 3-0 in the tourney, with victories in the semifinal and title matches coming in overtime. In the final, Yorktown actually fell behind 1-0 early in the match, then had to rally.

Last fall Yorktown also went 3-0 in the region, with no such nail-biting and tense overtime victories.

Sponsored

By achieving that difficult task of repeating as region champions, Yorktown is now the first team to do so in that tournament since the old Northern Region divided after the 2016 season.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net