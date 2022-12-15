Sports Notebook: Public vs. Private games

It happens, but not often in Northern Virginia high-school varsity sports when a public-school team plays a private-school squad. So when such games do occur, there is an added interest for spectators and incentive for the players and coaches.

One such girls basketball game already occurred in recent days when the Madison Warhawks hosted and lost to the Bishop O’Connell Knights. In a physical contest, the Knights won 53-46 over the three-time defending Class 6 state champions to earn a big boost in confidence in what was a high-caliber girls game.

The same two schools will now meet in a boys varsity contest Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 at the same Madison venue in Vienna. Both teams have just one loss and O’Connell of the basketball power Washington Catholic Athletic Conference will be a heavy favorite.

The teams met at O’Connell last season and the Knights won by 31 after Madison hung around for a while. The game drew a big crowd, and that likely will be the case again on Dec. 16.

Sponsored

Last year the Madison players were eager to see how they could do against an annual WCAC hoop power.

We’ll see what happens this year.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net