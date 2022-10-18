Sports Notebook: Poor quality

One new thing in area high-school sports that resulted from the pandemic were live stream casts over the Internet of many different games. With fans not permitted to attend games for a while during the height of COVID, stream casts were set up so fans of the teams could still watch the contests.

With spectators now allowed into the games again, the stream casts still continue. But the quality of one such service has declined significantly, mainly for outside games like football.

Many public-school outside games are broadcasts on the NFHS Network setup. Those who frequently watch such stream casts from different venues have noticed significant malfunctions this season on many. There are more that don’t work properly than work correctly.

The quality of some pictures has become out of focus (see the photo with this blog), the scoreboards often don’t work – either at all or partially – and sometimes it’s very hard to hear the announcers. Plus, the camera is slow to cover the action and totally misses the cloest corners of the fields. So basically, those watching can see the action, maybe, but are left in the dark as far as the score, the quarter and time remaining.

The schools that produce their own stream casts on YouTube are very often much better in quality and consistently work better as well, especially at Yorktown High School in Arlington. That is a quality production that all should copy and get rid of the poor-quality and inconsistent NFHS setup.

