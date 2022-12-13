41.1 F
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Perfect student sections
Sports Notebook: Perfect student sections

By Dave Facinoli
The bleachers behind the baskets like at West Springfield High School and a few others are perfect for high-school student sections. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Again, it is applauded that a few local high-school gymnasiums have bleachers located behind the baskets.

Such areas – usually small – are perfect and popular gathering spots, and are usually set aside for those sometimes large and always loud high-school student sections that attend games to root on their teams, home and away. If there are no such bleachers, the students gather instead in the side stands along with adults and other spectators.

In the side stands, sometimes those student sections don’t have as much freedom to stand, cheer and be very loud. In other words, they have to behave more. Gathering behind the baskets, they have more freedom to do their cheering, plus they also can be monitored more easily by game administrators.

Unfortunately, only a few gyms have such bleachers. That was poor insight on the designers of such basketball facilities, certainly from a student section’s perspective.

