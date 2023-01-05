Sports Notebook: Pencil pusher

To any reporter who regularly takes notes the old-fashioned way – by writing things down – a box of brand new No. 2 wooden pencils anytime of the year is an outstanding and much-appreciated and cherished present.

If the pencils are presharpened with durable lead, and have a long-lasting eraser and sharp edge, that’s even better.

There are still some reporters who prefer to use a pencil when notetaking of any kind. Pencils are the superior writing instrument for many reasons.

First, pencil lead doesn’t smear like ink and works in all weather conditions – cold, heat and wet.

Also, and maybe the most important thing, is pencils have erasers and that’s a huge advantage. Make a mistake, just erase. Ink is almost impossible to erase, so any mistake has to be scratched through.

Plus, pencils don’t suddenly run out of ink or dry up.

If pencil lead breaks at an inopportune time and no sharpeners are handy or another pencil isn’t available, it’s easy enough to break away some of the wood around the lead with fingernails to expose enough lead to start writing again.

Some note-taking pencil pushers are so fanatical they carry a small pocket-size manual sharpener for such emergencies.

Those 7 1/2 inch-long sturdy No. 2 pencils are the best and most preferred. So just have any new packs delivered COD, and a red bow is not necessary.

But any pencils work in a pinch, even those short, eraserless golf pencils, which more and more now include helpful erasers, thank goodness.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net