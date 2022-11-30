Sports Notebook: Overlapping seasons

The wintertime high-school sports season has begun at Vienna’s Madison High School, but the fall campaign is still in progress for the Warhawks football team.

That squad will play in a Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament semifinal game on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, other Madison teams have events and contests scheduled that day, as well.

For three years now, the overlapping of seasons is nothing new at Madison, because the school’s football teams has won three straight region titles and has participated in the state playoff each year. Last year Madison finished second in the state football tourney

So the school’s athletic administration is accustomed to setting up for or having a football game on the weekend in late November and December, while having other teams participating in contests as well.

In addition to Madison’s Dec. 3 state semifinal football game, the school’s girls and boys basketball teams, the wrestling squad and the winter indoor track and field teams have events scheduled that day.

That’s par for the course at Madison.

