44.6 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Overlapping seasons
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: Overlapping seasons

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
The Madison High School football team extended its season by defeating Centreville, 22-7, on Nov. 26 in the 6D North Region tournament championship game. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

The wintertime high-school sports season has begun at Vienna’s Madison High School, but the fall campaign is still in progress for the Warhawks football team.

That squad will play in a Virginia High School League Class 6 state tournament semifinal game on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, other Madison teams have events and contests scheduled that day, as well.

For three years now, the overlapping of seasons is nothing new at Madison, because the school’s football teams has won three straight region titles and has participated in the state playoff each year. Last year Madison finished second in the state football tourney

So the school’s athletic administration is accustomed to setting up for or having a football game on the weekend in late November and December, while having other teams participating in contests as well.

Sponsored

In addition to Madison’s Dec. 3 state semifinal football game, the school’s girls and boys basketball teams, the wrestling squad and the winter indoor track and field teams have events scheduled that day.

That’s par for the course at Madison.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Fairfax planners recommend expansion of Mosaic Elementary
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonDave Facinoli -

Field hockey senior salute will feature local players

The season has ended, but top local high-school field hockey playlers will have the chance to take the field...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.