Sports Notebook: Outstanding photos

29.9 F
Tysons
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Outstanding photos
Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
Washington-Liberty High School's Mara Gerardi flies off the vault during a recent competition. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

For years, Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt has taken so many photographs of various sports for our newspapers. They are all outstanding and the readers are lucky to got to see them.

Some of Kolt’s best and most creative pictures might be taken of girls high-school gymnasts performing their many different twists and turns during competition. How does she stop that action so well and clear, along with the proper lighting and all.

The photo with this blog is a Kolt shot taken during a multi-team meet at Yorktown High School of Washington-Liberty High School’s Mara Gerardi flying off the vault. See many more of her gymnastics photos from that meet that will be published on a slide show on this Website later this week.

Kolt’s outside summertime swimming and diving photos are special to see, as well, as are all of shots from any sport.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

