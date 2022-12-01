Sports Notebook: One-point victories

When a basketball team loses by a single point, there are so many different what ifs the losing team can agonizingly analyze regarding how the outcome might have changed.

That was the case after the host Madison Warhawks lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 46-45, the night of Nov. 29 in a boys high-school basketball contest.

Madison head coach Kevin Roller mentioned a number of what ifs, like had the Warhawks not had a poor 1-for-7 shooting effort from the foul line, or didn’t complete multiple two-on-one fastbreak or advantage situations.

Also, would the outcome have been different if Madison point guard Joey Chalabi had not missed the game’s final seconds with leg cramps, or Trey Clark had made a successful late-game pass that likely would have led to a layup?

There also was the field-goal shooting statistic, in which Madison was a chilly 6 of 22 from the floor in the second half. Any of those many misses go in, maybe the Warhawks would have won instead.

Yes. There are so many what ifs in one-point decisions.

– Dave Facinoli

