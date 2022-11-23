33.5 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: No more lights
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: No more lights

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
Stadium lights from behind

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

Those region-tournament semifinal playoff games held the evening of Nov. 18 brought the end of Friday night high-school football games until next fall.

That’s always kind of sad.

The remainder of the region and state public-school playoff games will take place on Saturday afternoons.

So there will be no more Friday night lights, at least for high-school football, until next fall. There certainly will be many other high-school sports played under the lights of Friday evening on those rectangular football fields come the 2023 spring season. But it doesn’t compare and won’t be football, which begins in the summer heat and ends in the chill and cold of the fall nights.

Sponsored

Remember the closing scence of that great high-school football movie “Friday Night Lights” when three graduating seniors from that Permian Panthers team in Texas were leaving their home field for the last time, and talked about what they will miss.

“I’m gonna miss the heat,” one said. “I’m going to miss the lights,” added another. “Yeah. Me, too,” said the third.

Indeed.

Until next fall.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
CAPPIES: Madison thespians serve up creative take on Shakespeare
Next article
Arlington History, 11/24/22 edition
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSun Gazette Newspapers -

Four Potomac School runners earn all-state honors

Four runners on the Potomac School girls cross country team this season earned all-state honors because of their top-20...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.