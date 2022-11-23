Sports Notebook: No more lights

Those region-tournament semifinal playoff games held the evening of Nov. 18 brought the end of Friday night high-school football games until next fall.

That’s always kind of sad.

The remainder of the region and state public-school playoff games will take place on Saturday afternoons.

So there will be no more Friday night lights, at least for high-school football, until next fall. There certainly will be many other high-school sports played under the lights of Friday evening on those rectangular football fields come the 2023 spring season. But it doesn’t compare and won’t be football, which begins in the summer heat and ends in the chill and cold of the fall nights.

Remember the closing scence of that great high-school football movie “Friday Night Lights” when three graduating seniors from that Permian Panthers team in Texas were leaving their home field for the last time, and talked about what they will miss.

“I’m gonna miss the heat,” one said. “I’m going to miss the lights,” added another. “Yeah. Me, too,” said the third.

Indeed.

Until next fall.

– Dave Facinoli

