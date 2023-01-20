47.9 F
Tysons
Friday, January 20, 2023
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: New hoop scoreboards
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: New hoop scoreboards

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

The new basketball scoreboards in some high-school gymnasiums have become more detailed. More than just the game score is provided on some, if that information is uploaded, that is.

If inputted and updated throughout a game, some scoreboards provide how many personal fouls and points scored each player has, who is in the game. So if a player’s uniform number is 12, that will be listed to the far left. Then to the right of that number will be two more numerals, the first is the number of personal fouls on that player and the next is the number of points that player has scored.

The personal fouls and point totals often, though, are left blank because no one is on hand who knows how to operate that section of the scoreboard. 

New scoreboards are digital now, as well. That means the actual names of the teams playing, or nicknames, can be posted on the scoreboard instead of the words home and guest.

Sponsored

All new stuff and helpful, if the scoreboard operators have the know how and ability to provide all of that info. It’s sometimes yes and other times no.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Potomac School awards honors civic stewardship
Next article
Experts: Mid-Atlantic should see decline in home sales for 2023
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpinionCarol McEwen -

‘Old School’ column: The plane truth

My childhood family and I were not world travelers. We did visit the Canadian side of Niagara Falls once,...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.