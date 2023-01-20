Sports Notebook: New hoop scoreboards

The new basketball scoreboards in some high-school gymnasiums have become more detailed. More than just the game score is provided on some, if that information is uploaded, that is.

If inputted and updated throughout a game, some scoreboards provide how many personal fouls and points scored each player has, who is in the game. So if a player’s uniform number is 12, that will be listed to the far left. Then to the right of that number will be two more numerals, the first is the number of personal fouls on that player and the next is the number of points that player has scored.

The personal fouls and point totals often, though, are left blank because no one is on hand who knows how to operate that section of the scoreboard.

New scoreboards are digital now, as well. That means the actual names of the teams playing, or nicknames, can be posted on the scoreboard instead of the words home and guest.

All new stuff and helpful, if the scoreboard operators have the know how and ability to provide all of that info. It’s sometimes yes and other times no.

– Dave Facinoli

