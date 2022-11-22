31.7 F
Tysons
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: New head hoop coaches
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: New head hoop coaches

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

With the girls and boys high-school basketball seasons beginning in coming days, there will be four new head coaches of teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.

Good luck to them.

Three of the new coaches will be of girls teams – Liz Altmaier for the Washington-Liberty Generals, Brittany Davis for the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Sedrick Winton for the Flint Hill Huskies.

The one new boys head coach is David Conrow of the Langley Saxons.

Sponsored

Only Altmaier was an assistant with the program she now takes charge of completely running. Conrow and Winston are new to the schools. Davis has been a teacher at O’Connell, but is new to the team.

The winter basketball season is long, demanding and a challenge, with three big holidays interrupting momentum and practice time.

The four new head coaches all know that as they ready to tipoff their new challenges.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Commentary: The players were allowed to play
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

O’Connell holds large college signing ceremony

There were 13 Bishop O’Connell High School seniors who recently signed letters of intent during a ceremony to play...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.