Sports Notebook: New head hoop coaches

With the girls and boys high-school basketball seasons beginning in coming days, there will be four new head coaches of teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas.

Good luck to them.

Three of the new coaches will be of girls teams – Liz Altmaier for the Washington-Liberty Generals, Brittany Davis for the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Sedrick Winton for the Flint Hill Huskies.

The one new boys head coach is David Conrow of the Langley Saxons.

Only Altmaier was an assistant with the program she now takes charge of completely running. Conrow and Winston are new to the schools. Davis has been a teacher at O’Connell, but is new to the team.

The winter basketball season is long, demanding and a challenge, with three big holidays interrupting momentum and practice time.

The four new head coaches all know that as they ready to tipoff their new challenges.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net