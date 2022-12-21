39.6 F
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: New bright lights
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: New bright lights

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
The lights inside the Lake Braddock Secondary School gym recently were changed and were now much bright when Oakton and Lake Braddock played in Dec. 19 girls basketball action. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

It’s always so obvious and such a brighter and nice difference anytime old lights are changed in high-school gymnasiums. Often the switch is a big contrast, so much that sunglasses might be needed.

That’s the case with the gym at Lake Braddock Secondary School, where the Oakton Cougars played a girls varsity basketball game on Dec. 19. The coaches even joked about needing sunglasses, because the gym is now so bright, compared to before when the venue was one of the darkest anywhere.

Many high schools wait far too long to update and fully change old and fading gym lights – some lights are even burned out completely and still not replaced. That’s always hard to understand.

Seems like wanting athletes to be able to see at their best and as clearly as possible inside of those gyms would be of the upmost importance, with athletic events taking place there and all.

But that’s often not the case in high-school gyms.

