65.9 F
Tysons
Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Much going on
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: Much going on

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
The Potomac School defense was in a tight pack around its goal in the conference championship match. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

In addition to the public-school region playoffs and the private-school state postseason in football that will start this weekend, there is so much more state playoff action in other high-school sports that also is ongoing involving local teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.

So much, it’s a challenge to keep up with it all and where and when all the teams are competing, with boys and girls soccer, girls field hockey, girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country. Was girls tennis mentioned? A state tournament in that sport is this weekend, as well.

All of that is taking place, then there’s football.

Plus, today’s rain has forced some schedule changes, further complicating the keeping-up-with-it-all challenge.

Sponsored

Better double and triple check those schedules and read the times and places carefully. Mistakes can happen, otherwise. Happens to the most experienced.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Legal and Public Notices for November 10, 2022
Next article
Passenger traffic hits record on state rail lines
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpinionCarol McEwen -

‘Old School’ column: Electioneering!

Another Election Day is gone, but its memory lingers. I worked the polls for 20 years at Arlington’s Thrifton...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.