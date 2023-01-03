Sports Notebook: Looking ahead

The best part of being January is the upcoming outdoor spring high-school sports season and warmer weather and longer days are that much closer.

Here’s a fact. The high-school baseball season is scheduled to begin in mid March. On March 15, the Langley High School Saxons host Westfield in a 6:30 p.m. contest and play two days later at Oakton High.

Same with most of the other spring sports. They all start about the same time.

Hopefully the weather is warm and there isn’t snow covering all the fields.

It won’t be dark at 6:30 in the evening come mid March like it is now. Slowly but surely the days are getting longer now.

So being January, those spring games and sports are days that are coming closer.

That’s a good thing.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net