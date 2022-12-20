33.1 F
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Knights getting busy
Sports Notebook: Knights getting busy

The Bishop O'Connell Knights are playing in a tournament in Las Vegas. (O'Connell basketball)

From Dec. 1 to the 16th, the Bishop O’Connell High School boys basketball team only played four games. Not a busy start for the Knights. They were resting up, maybe.

That has all changed starting this week, when the traveling Knights hit the road and get real busy, playing four games at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, then from Dec. 27-29 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas the team plays at least three more contests in another tourney called the King Cotton Classic.

In January, O’Connell has 10 games scheduled, starting Jan. 3, with others Jan. 5 and 7. Most of those contests that month are Washington Catholic Athletic Conference outings.

In all, O’Connell plays some 29 or 30 times during the regular season. Then there likely will be at least two postseason contests, and possibly many more.

A busy sked indeed after a slow start.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

