Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Sports Notebook: It's playoff time

The local public-school district cross country meets will be held this week for high-school teams. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

It’s that time of the fall high-school sport seasons when the playoffs are either underway or will begin this week in most sports, with the exception of football. There are two weeks still remaining in the regular season for football.

The post season for golf is now over, public-school district tournaments have concluded in girls field hockey and are ongoing in girls volleyball, plus district cross country meets are this week. Public-school region events begin this week and next.

The private school playoffs for field hockey, volleyball and girls and boys soccer start in days.

The postseason means local teams and individuals in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas will likely win various titles. The Langley High golf team and players, a Potomac School golfer and the Yorktown High girls field hockey squad already have won championships.

How many will be next?

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

