Sports Notebook: informative Twitter sites

Regularly reading and following local high-school athletic Twitter sites is must-see stuff for those interested in keeping up with the sports of the schools throughout a school year, and even the summer vacation months.

There is so much on those sites in addition to scores and results of games and events and all of the scheduling details.

School athletes are often singled out with details and their pictures for a variety of reasons, like where they sign letters of intent to play in college or earn some significant honor, such as making all-region or all-state in a particular sport. Same for coaches.

If a school team wins a championship, most often a team photo with whatever trophy and banner is posted on the site.

Sponsored

The sites are updated often, sometimes multiple times a day and many times during any week.

Sometimes stories about local sports teams published by the Sun Gazette or other media organizations are re- tweeted on those sites.

The sites are very popular and provide so much great info about school sports and their athletes and teams. Keep up the good work.

The more info posted the better.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net