Sports Notebook: How about no free throws?

With so many high-school basketball games becoming free-throwing shooting contests and constant parades to the foul line anymore, wouldn’t it be fantastic if somehow a contest could occur without any free throws taken? Then actual plays could be run and all.

That does happens in some of those beginner games for the real young youth players, when no foul shots are taken.

Maybe rules could be significantly adjusted in various ways, then some experimental-type exhibition games could be played without any foul shots. Who knows how that might work, but why not try?

In recent high-school games, one team alone shot 36 foul shots, in another there were 23 free throws taken in the fourth quarter alone, and in a third both teams combined for 48 freebies.

When that many foul shots are taken, there is no flow to the games and they are no fun to watch.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net