Sports Notebook: Hoops galore

The 2022-23 high-school basketball season has begun, and as is the case each season the schedules are all over the place the first few weeks until district play begins in full come early January.

In other words, games are played every day of the week, including Sundays, at least for some private-school teams and games on various days. There also are many tipoff tournaments that include multiple teams.

Some teams play multiple times in one week. The Wakefield High School boys team plays four games in five days next week – two district and two non-district contests. And that is not in any tournament.

Then there are the post-Christmas holiday tournaments, when almost every varsity team is in action somewhere. Some such competitions are in the area and others out of town.

Right now the schedules are crazy, and it’s hoops galore everywhere.

– Dave Facinoli

