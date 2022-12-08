47.7 F
Tysons
Thursday, December 8, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Hoops galore
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: Hoops galore

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
ball under basketball ring
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

The 2022-23 high-school basketball season has begun, and as is the case each season the schedules are all over the place the first few weeks until district play begins in full come early January.

In other words, games are played every day of the week,  including Sundays, at least for some private-school teams and games on various days. There also are many tipoff tournaments that include multiple teams.

Some teams play multiple times in one week. The Wakefield High School boys team plays four games in five days next week – two district and two non-district contests. And that is not in any tournament.

Then there are the post-Christmas holiday tournaments, when almost every varsity team is in action somewhere. Some such competitions are in the area and others out of town.

Sponsored

Right now the schedules are crazy, and it’s hoops galore everywhere.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Arlington History, 12/8/22 edition
Next article
PHOTOS: Madison advances to Va. football championship
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Democratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements

The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.