Sports Notebook: Hoop tourney facts

Here is a little bit of history regarding the annual boys George Long Holiday Hoops tournament at Wakefield High School, now in its 19th season at the Arlington school and one of the longest running such events in the D.C. area.

The eight-team, three-day event started Dec. 27 and continues through Dec. 29.

There have been 13 different team champions, with host Wakefield winning the most with four titles. T.C. Williams (now named Alexandria City High School), West Potomac and Glenelg of Ellicot City, Md., all have won two times.

The single champions are Potomac High of Maryland, Deep Creek, Gar-Field, Teddy Roosevelt, Battlefield, Flint Hill, South County and defending champion Annandale.

The last repeat winner was Wakefield in 2014 and 2015. The host Warriors have not won the title since 2015.

The tournament has been eight teams each season. It was not held in 2020 because of COVID.

Rico Reed is the only head coach to lead two different teams to titles – Potomac of Maryland in the first tourney in 2003 and Flint Hill in 2018.

There have been some 63 different teams, both public and private, to play in the tournament and from six different states and D.C. A team from Mississippi and Georgia, this season, have traveled the farthest to play. Teams have come front all over Virginia and Maryland.

There has never been a repeat Most Valuable Player.

Repeat team champions Wakefield, Annandale and South County are in the field this year.

We’ll see which team and player win the big awards this year.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net