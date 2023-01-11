Sports Notebook: Hoop memories

Take about nostalgia with so many memories flooding back.

That’s what happened when covering a boys varsity high-school basketball game inside Springfield’s Lewis High School gymnasium the night of Jan. 9. Lewis used to be named Lee High School.

Years ago, decades actually, the gym was the site of the first high-school basketball game ever covered by a rookie sportswriter. The contest was between the host and defending Group AAA Virginia state public-school champion Lee Lancers and the T.C. Williams Titans of Alexandria. T.C. is now renamed Alexandria City High School.

T.C. won that night in a close early-December tilt, before a jam packed, screaming-loud and sweltering gymnasium with the heat turned up to unbearable temperatures. Then Lee head coach Charlie Thompson liked to turn the thermostat on full blast as a home-court advantage to sweat out the Lancers’ opponents.

The gym was so crowded that Friday night, a fellow sportswriter literally had to lay underneath the scorer’s table to watch.

What a great atmosphere, and good game, to begin a career.

Years later, that Jan. 9 Monday night contest between host Lewis and the McLean Highlanders had probably fewer than 200 spectators in the same gym more empty than full gym and more chilly than warm.

Times change, but Lewis’ white with blue-and-yellow-trim home uniforms were pretty much the same as decades earlier. The gym’s bleachers and scoreboards were updated, but the court looked brighter but similar in design.

Another reminder that came to mind during that Jan. 9 contest was a long ago five-overtime game between Thompson’s host Lee boys team and the visiting Hayfield Hawks. Again, that same gym was overflowing and blast-furnace hot that night.

There was a sock hop scheduled for later that evening elsewhere in the Lee building. But the doors for that event wouldn’t be opened until the basketball game ended.

With many arriving for the dance and nowhere else to go as the game went on and on, they somehow squeezed into the gym and spilled onto the court in some spots to watch the game’s end.

If on hand, fire marshals certainly wouldn’t have allowed what was occurring.

Lee eventually won that night’s marathon game, with the dancing beginning right then on that hoop court.

Another of many more great memories in the old Springfield gym just off Franconia road.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net