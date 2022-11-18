43.4 F
Sports Notebook: Home sweet home

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
Madison High School's Dominic Knicely and the Warhawks will try to extend their streak of hosting home playoff games tonight. (Photo by Deb Kot)

Including tonight’s 7 p.m. contest, the Madison Warhawks will be playing in their ninth 6D Northern Region tournament playoff football game over a four-season stretch. All nine games will have been held on the high-school team’s home Vienna field.

As the top seed in this fall’s region tournament, if two-time defending champion Madison defeats the fifth-seeded Yorktown Patriots tonight, the Warhawks will host the region final next weekend, extending their home region playoff string to 10 straight contests. That’s a lot.

Madison enters the region semifinal against Yorktown having won six straight of those region home postseason games. That’s a lot, too.

Coincidently, the last team to defeat Madison at a Warhawks home region playoff game was Yorktown in the 2019 region semifinals in Vienna.

What will tonight’s result bring? Yorktown hopes to end Madison’s successful home region playoff run, while the Warhawks very much hope to host a 10th straight home region playoff contest next week.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

