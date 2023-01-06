Sports Notebook: Head football coach needed

For the second straight year, Wakefield High School is in the market to hire a new head football coach. Darrell Weeks, the one-season coach for the 2022 campaign, told his players on Jan. 4 he is stepping down.

It’s only January, but that’s late in the game to be hiring a new head football coach, with all of the offseason planning and workouts that are scheduled these days. But then, Wakefield hired Weeks in late March of 2022. So the program and school have been through this before and knows the drill.

Hopefully, for the benefit of the players, Wakefield will get a new head coached hired soon so that person can start the process of preparing for the 2023 season. Official practices for the upcoming season begin in late July.

There are likely plenty interested in the job.

July is only six months away, but the time speeds past, so it’s best to have a new head coach on board sooner then later.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

