Sports Notebook: Hardball season approaching

Varsity high-school baseball schedules for the upcoming spring season are beginning to be posted on athletic Websites.

One posted on the Madison High School athletic Twitter site was that for the Madison Warhawks of Vienna. The schedule has the preseason coming up fast and beginning for the 2021 state champions on March 4 with a jamboree, then a scrimmage game March 8.

The regular season starts for real for Madison with a March 17 away contest against the Marshall Statesmen at 6:30 p.m. Probably will be plenty cold that night, if not having snow on the ground.

Watch, January temperatures have been above average with little or no snow. February is supposed to be much of the same, but it will become cold and snowy in March. That has happened before.

Madison has a 15-game regular-season schedule locally, plus, however, many spring-break tournament games the team plays in Myrtle Beach in early April. Probably won’t be cold and snowy there.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

