Sports Notebook: Good wrestling photos

It’s high-school wrestling season and one of the best parts of the campaign is seeing action photos of the grapplers and all of the many interesting poses and angles taken by various photographers.

Sun Gazette photographer Deb Kolt is one of those taking such pictures, as will be seen on the paper’s Web and sports Twitter sites this week as well as in the published paper. There will be a photo page.

The picture with this blog is of wrestlers from Yorktown High School (Bilguun Zolzaya), left, and Marshall High (Arvand Ansari), right, at the beginning of their 175-pound individual match in region Liberty District action.

The best photos occur when the wrestlers get down on the mat and begin twisting, turning and flopping against each other in so many different manners and angles, many looking quite painful.

No matter the look, the photos are always fun to view. Take a look.

– Dave Facinoli

