Sports Notebook: Girls wrestling

By Dave Facinoli
Marshall High School girls wrestlers Sophie Mazhari, left, and Ava Wise placed first and sixth, respectively, at a tournament this season. (Marshall athletics)

This season for the first time, girls wrestling is an official Virginia High School League sport, with a state-championship meet scheduled to be held and all.

 As a result, the sport is gaining traction this winter as far as interest and receiving coverage in newspapers, as well as on various social media sites. Also, there are specific matches, competitions and tournaments set up for girls only.

Not all teams have female wrestlers. The ones that do try to arrange matches for their female grapplers against other girls at whatever competition is entered. And yes, it’s still allowed that girls can wrestle boys if such matches happen to occur.

The teams that do have female wrestlers usually don’t have many. So girls wrestling is still very much new for Northern Virginia public and private-school teams, but it’s gaining ground.

Being recognized as an official varsity sport is a huge step.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

