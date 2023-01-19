Sports Notebook: Frantic finishes

With many high-school basketball games being streamed live over the Internet these days, those who attempt to simultaneously watch multiple contests find a challenge when those events near their ends.

Problem is, many of the public-school games start and end about the same time. So even if watching multiple screens at once, tracking and keeping up with the endings can be difficult and frantic.

And sometimes when games end, the scores are turned off quickly. So they can be missed if tuning in or back to a particular contest just after completion, or too late. Rewinding to find the score works well on YouTube stream casts, but is much harder on others.

Then, of course, the worst case situations are when the streams stop working late in games. And that happens often.

Still, the best way to watch such action remains in person. Nothing is missed that way, and if so, someone is close by to ask what happened and quickly fill in the blanks.

– Dave Facinoli

