Sports Notebook: Five time champs

When it comes to winning region cross country championships, the Oakton High School boys team has been a dynasty of late.

The Cougars have won five straight region crowns and will be a favorite to win a sixth in a row at this year’s 6D North Region competition the afternoon of Nov. 3 at Burke Lake Park. Oakton has won region titles when the team was the favorite or not the favorite and with experienced and inexperienced squads.

This year Oakton will be a favorite. The times of the Cougars’ top five individual runners are best among opponents they will face in the race.

The region winning streak began with a 2017 region title for Oakton. The year before the Cougars finished second.

Since, Oakton has ruled the region.

We’ll see what happens this week and a dynasty grows longer.

