Sports Notebook: Five time champs

Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Sports Notebook
By Dave Facinoli
The Oakton High School boys cross country team won last week's Concorde District meet. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

When it comes to winning region cross country championships, the Oakton High School boys team has been a dynasty of late.

The Cougars have won five straight region crowns and will be a favorite to win a sixth in a row at this year’s 6D North Region competition the afternoon of Nov. 3 at Burke Lake Park. Oakton has won region titles when the team was the favorite or not the favorite and with experienced and inexperienced squads.

This year Oakton will be a favorite. The times of the Cougars’ top five individual runners are best among opponents they will face in the race.

The region winning streak began with a 2017 region title for Oakton. The year before the Cougars finished second.

Since, Oakton has ruled the region.

We’ll see what happens this week and a dynasty grows longer.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

