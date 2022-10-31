Sports Notebook: First place ties possible

Ties are never much fun in sports so beware for maybe some ho-hum times at the end of this week.

It’s a long shot, but there is a possibility that four local high-school sports leagues could finish regular-season play with multiple football teams tied for first place with the same records.

Two big upsets need to occur, but if that happens there could be a four-way tie for the title in the Liberty District.

In the Concorde District, two teams could end up tied for the top spot.

Sponsored

In the private-school Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, there could be a two or three-way tie for first. There could be a two-way tie for first in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

It could work out that all four leagues end up with single champions, but that’s not likely.

We’ll see what happens next weekend.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net