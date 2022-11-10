Sports Notebook: Eligibility standards

Maybe there should be some kind of eligibility standard, like needing to have a winning record, in order to qualify for any of the Virginia High School League’s many region football playoff tournaments.

If that was the case, some 40 teams wouldn’t qualify for the 2022 postseason, which gets underway this weekend from Class 1 to Class 6 throughout the state.

In the 30-team lowest-enrollment Class 1 playoffs, one team had a 1-9 regular-season record and two others were 3-7. Two more are 4-5, three stand 4-6 and two 5-5.

In three of the four Class 1 region tournaments, none of the 5, 6, 7, and 8 seeds had winning regular-season records.

All of the other classifications had teams with at least .500 marks and some with losing records, including another at 1-9 in Class 5. Even the mighty Hampton Crabbers, one of the state’s all-time winningest programs, earned a Class 4 region playoff spot with a 3-7 mark.

The largest-enrollment Class 6 region playoffs have two 4-6 qualifiers and six with 5-5 marks.

Just a thought. But with so many losing and .500 records, maybe some of those eight-team region playoff fields should be cut to four or six teams to have only squads with winning marks?

That probably won’t change because the current setup has been in place for years.

– Dave Facinoli

