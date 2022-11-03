51 F
Sports Notebook: Difficult math

These days in sports, from the pros to the high-school levels, there are numerous types of polls and rankings for various teams that are based on powerpoints or some type with mathematical rating systems and equations that are hard to understand and figure out.

The Virginia High School League has such a complex football rating system to determine which teams will make the playoffs and the seedings for the public school’s many classifications. Many, like members of football coaching staffs, keep busy trying to keep current with the rankings on their own, not waiting for the VHSL to release the official rankings mid-Monday mornings.

One such powerpoint guru is Langley High School football scorekeeper Ryan Daugirda. He broke down and added all the math and figured all of the possible point totals and scenarios through this coming weekend’s final regular-season games for the nine teams that are in contention for the eight-team 6D North Region playoff field.

Then, Daugirda was kind enough to share his work with the Sun Gazette. His calculations on three of the teams are shown in the photo with this blog.

Thanks much for your help, Ryan, and for making the difficult-to-understand playoff power-point format much easier to follow. It will be kept handy this coming weekend.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

