50.3 F
Tysons
Monday, November 28, 2022
type here...
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Daytime football
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: Daytime football

Dave Facinoli
By Dave Facinoli
Public high-school football teams in Northern Virginia don't play a lot of daytime football, like occurred Nov. 26 in the 6D North Region tournament championship game. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

Must Read

Dave Facinoli
Dave Facinoli

When it comes to public high-school football games in Northern Virginia, the huge majority are played under the lights on Friday nights, or maybe an occasional Thursday or Saturday night.

Rarely are regular-season games played during the daytime hours.

Even during the region playoffs, early-round contests are played at night.

From there, things get much brighter in region-tournament championship games and Virginia High School League state playoff contests, when the switch is made and the action is played under the sunshine on Saturday afternoons.

Sponsored

For those regularly watching public-school football, that’s a big change, even for the players. All of the routines are different.

That was the case at Madison High School in Vienna on Saturday, Nov. 26 with a 1 p.m. kickoff under the bright sunshine for the 6D North Region tournament championship contest. Madison hosted and defeated Centreville, 22-7.

Games seem so different during the daytime. The action appears much closer to those watching from the stands or sidelines. Plus, the bright sun causes new issues of concern, like the sun being in the eyes of any player trying to catch the ball in any way.

Most off all, the action is much easier to see and much more clear during the day hours.

Too bad more games aren’t played during that time.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

Previous article
Letter: More density doesn’t equate to traffic problems
Next article
Editor’s Notebook: Smoke ’em if you got ’em
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Newly selected economic-development czar is a neighbor

It’s another national search that ended up with a new department head coming from very close to home. Arlington County...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.