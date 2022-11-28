Sports Notebook: Daytime football

When it comes to public high-school football games in Northern Virginia, the huge majority are played under the lights on Friday nights, or maybe an occasional Thursday or Saturday night.

Rarely are regular-season games played during the daytime hours.

Even during the region playoffs, early-round contests are played at night.

From there, things get much brighter in region-tournament championship games and Virginia High School League state playoff contests, when the switch is made and the action is played under the sunshine on Saturday afternoons.

For those regularly watching public-school football, that’s a big change, even for the players. All of the routines are different.

That was the case at Madison High School in Vienna on Saturday, Nov. 26 with a 1 p.m. kickoff under the bright sunshine for the 6D North Region tournament championship contest. Madison hosted and defeated Centreville, 22-7.

Games seem so different during the daytime. The action appears much closer to those watching from the stands or sidelines. Plus, the bright sun causes new issues of concern, like the sun being in the eyes of any player trying to catch the ball in any way.

Most off all, the action is much easier to see and much more clear during the day hours.

Too bad more games aren’t played during that time.

– Dave Facinoli

