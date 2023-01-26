36.7 F
Tysons
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Close rivalry games
Sports Notebook
Updated:

Sports Notebook: Close rivalry games

By Dave Facinoli
The Washington-Liberty Generals gather after defeating Arlington rival Yorktown in girls high-school basketball action in overtime. (Washington-Liberty athletics)

There were four big neighborhood high-school varsity basketball rivalry games the night of Jan. 24 involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas, and they were all good ones, with close outcomes.

Two went into overtime, with the Washington-Liberty Generals winning in girls and boys action at Yorktown High over the host Patriots in Arlington in those outings. The W-L boys won in double OT.

Just a few miles away in Fairfax County the same night, the McLean Highlanders swept the Langley Saxons in a girls and boys doubleheader. Both were seesaw clashes, with many lead changes.

With the wins, the McLean teams earned possession of the Rotary Cup for a year. The winner of the second regular-season game each basketball season between the two is awarded the cup.

Maybe more significant, each of those four winning hoop teams the night of Jan. 24 earned some bragging rights, at least until the next time the teams meet.

Neighborhood high-school rivalry basketball games are always of big interest.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

