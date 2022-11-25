Sports Notebook: Championship banners

It has been a tradition for years now in high school sports for teams that win tournament titles on both the public and private-school levels to have a photo taken with a championship banner of some type of style, size and color.

Most are rectangular and quite wide that can hide some of the team members of those gathered behind the banner if they are not arranged in a certain manner. Color schemes differ from rather bland and basic to quite bright and almost abstract looking in some cases.

Then there are the smaller more vertical banners, as shown in the photo with this blog, that also do the trick very well, and certainly don’t hide at least the bottom half of multiple team members.

The photo with this blog is the smaller championship banner used for the girls Independent School League. Very basic, but certainly tells the story.

Same for the blue banners used for the boys Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference private-school league. It’s the same size and also tells the full story.

All work fine, no matter how different.

Some leagues don’t use any championship banners, just hand out plaques or trophies.

That works too.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net