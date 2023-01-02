44.6 F
Tysons
Monday, January 2, 2023
Sports Notebook: Calm after the storm

By Dave Facinoli
It’s over. The storm of the crazy busy week with so many holiday high-school basketball tournaments between Christmas and New Year’s day is a big challenge to keep up with all the games and results.

Action began Dec. 26 and ended with some action as late as Dec. 31.

The night before on Dec. 30 at the Joe Cascio girls and boys tournament at Falls Church High School, the final game concluded close to 11 p.m. It was the final of eight contests that day and 24 in three straight calendar days for the tournament.

Each day, games tipped off at 9 a.m.

With those tournaments concluded, this week brings more normal schedules, with teams playing usually just a couple of games a week on specific nights. Not like the holiday schedule when games were on every day and at all kinds of time.

Going forward, the schedules will be much more able to manage in regardto keeping track of all the action.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net

