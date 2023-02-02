38.6 F
Sports NotebookSports Notebook: Been so lucky
Sports Notebook: Been so lucky

The Potomac School Panthers and Flint Hill Huskies met in a league tournament championship softball game last spring that the Sun Gazette was so lucky to get to cover. (Photo by Dave Facinoli)

We have been so lucky over the years at the Sun Gazette Newspapers to be able to cover so many local high school, youth and summertime sports.

The events and stories never stop, with the exception of a few of those weird COVID months.

The job is so enjoyable, but certainly doesn’t rank on the scale of importance of just about any other, because we get to watch and take notes and photographs of so many games and events.

We also are at so many neat sports venues of all kinds.

Then after watching, maybe the best part is we get to talk to so many of those athletes, of all ages, about their efforts and performances and get their takes on what they just did.

The job is 24-7 and never ending, and is taken for granted sometimes. But no complaints.

Onward.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net  

