Sports Notebook: Basketball brackets

Brackets for high-school holiday basketball tournaments, with some held this week and many more next week, are fun items to have right now.

The boys bracket shown with this blog is for the long-running eight-team George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School. It’s a strong field with South County and Washington-Liberty the likely favorites, but time will tell. Never count out the host Warriors.

The interesting thing about the brackets is to look them over and forecast what might happen when play begins. And that’s what some are doing now with the George Long bracket sheet and others.

It’s also interesting trying to pick Cinderella teams, like the champion Annandale Atoms were in last year’s George Long event.

So here’s one incomplete forecast.

South County and Washington-Liberty will play in the George Long championship game, with Wakefield finishing third.

We’ll see what happens.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net