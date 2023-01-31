Sports Notebook: An impressive banquet

The popular Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame banquet is set for Sunday, March 5 at the McLean Hilton Hotel. The social hour begins at 2:30 p.m., with dinner about 3:30 p.m.

The event is attended by hundreds with many honored during the afternoon festivities. Top high school and youth players are honored with Player of the Year awards as are a couple of high-school head coaches and youth head coaches.

Also, youth league administrators, game officials and others are honored and singled out and three scholarships are awarded to high-school seniors. There will be two new Hall of Fame members inducted this year.

Mark Meana is the president and creator of the Hall of Fame and has overseen the banquet and all of its many details for years. He does a great job and is the master of ceremonies.

The event is impressive and well done. It’s worth attending just to be there to watch and listen to the so many honored.

– Dave Facinoli

dfacinoli@sungazette.net